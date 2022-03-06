Board to hold public hearing on budget

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Local residents will have an opportunity to comment on the Columbus School District’s fiscal year (FY) 2023 budget, after the school board agreed during its regular meeting on Monday to hold a March 28 public hearing on the proposal.

According to a budget summary presented during the meeting, the district’s property tax levy for several of the district’s levies is projected to be slightly over $10.79 per $1,000 valuation. That would compare to a current levy of slightly under $11.39.

Levies included in the summary were the general fund levy, management, voted and regular Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) and Public Education/Recreation Levy (PERL).

School officials pointed out that despite the approximately 60 cent drop in those levies, the actual savings for property owners would hinge on assessed property values. According to the summary, the district’s valuation did climb over $6 million, from $271,694,982 this year to $277,776,910 in FY '23.

The board held a public hearing to receive comments on the district’s proposed calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

District labor/management committee member and teacher Lori Beenen presented two optional proposals, which had been developed with assistance from school staff and parents.

The board approved a calendar that would begin school for students on Aug. 23, with the last day scheduled for May 25, although snow days could be added at the end of the year as make-ups. Additional hours are also built into the calendar. Graduation will be on May 21. A winter break will be held between Dec. 21 and Jan. 2; while a spring break is scheduled for March 10 to March 17. Early outs for teacher professional training will be held on Fridays.

A bid from a Hastings, Minn., firm for the removal of material containing asbestos from the high school was also approved by the board. ECCO Midwest, INC., submitted a bid of $112,000 to remove floor tile/mastic; library ceiling components and a boiler removal from the high school building.

A $118,500 bid from Robinson Brothers Environmental, INC., Waunakee, Wis., was also reviewed.

The engineering estimate for the work had been $102,000.

The school board also agreed to continue the district’s superintendent sharing contract with Winfield-Mount Union (WMU) with the current sharing percentages. Under the current contract, Superintendent Jeff Maeder’s time is split 60% at WMU and 40% at Columbus.

Columbus was required by the contract to notify WMU by March 1 if it intended to continue the contract.

In other action, the board:

• Accepted a $19,974 bid from BSN Sports, Dallas, for two ceiling-suspended basketball systems with shot-clock mounts.

• Approved a May 3-8 trip for nine student members of the BPA (Business Professionals of America) and two adults to travel to Dallas for the BPA nationals.

• Agreed to spend $13,926 on an expansion of a pilot program, which is currently using the S.P.I.R.E. Title I curriculum, to include the entire Title 1 program.

• Reviewed a bus inspection update report from transportation director Tyler Hinkhouse.

• Held a closed session to evaluate the professional competency of a school employee. The board then agreed to an unspecified settlement with Buildings and Grounds Director Rob Edward. Maeder reported after the meeting the settlement involved overtime hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0