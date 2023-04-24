IOWA CITY — Iowa City Public Safety has reported finding a subject deceased on the east bank of the Iowa River, apparently missing Muscatine man Cristian Martinez.

A message from the Martinez family on the Facebook page that was started to help gather support to find Martinez said, “It is with the heaviest heart that we share, Cris has been found but unfortunately has joined our loved ones in heaven."

According to a news release, at 12:04 p.m. Saturday, Iowa City Police responded to Napoleon Park, 2501 S. Gilbert St., after a couple reported locating what they believed to be a body in the water. Officers and Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body from the water. The report said the body was believed to be that of Martinez, 20, of Muscatine.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting with the investigation to positively identify the subject and will determine the cause and manner of death.

Martinez was last seen about 12:56 a.m. Saturday, April 15. He was last seen in the alley behind Bardot Iowa, 347 S. Gilbert St. Martinez' phone died earlier in the evening, and his loved ones have been unable to reach him. Since then Martinez’s family has been leading a search of Iowa City to find him.

The family's Facebook post continued:

"To our community who stepped up day in and out to find him, we are forever grateful for the support.

Iowa City Public Safety Quad Cities Missing Persons Network Open Heartland Tyson Foods Hon & all other businesses who aided in our time we can’t thank you enough.

To everyone who showed support, from the bottom of our hearts, we love you all and will continue to post updates as they are available.”

Public Safety reports resources are available for people experiencing difficulty with this event. People needing assistance are encouraged to call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to be connected with a crisis counselor.