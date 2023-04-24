IOWA CITY — The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified Monday a body recovered from the Iowa River on Saturday, April 22, to be that of Cristian Martinez, 20.

According to a news release from Iowa City Public Safety, Martinez's cause of death remains under investigation and is pending results from an autopsy. The release said no further information was available at this time.

According to Lee Hermiston, Iowa City public safety information officer, no date or time has yet been determined for the autopsy.

At 12:04 p.m. Saturday, Iowa City Police responded to Napoleon Park, 2501 S. Gilbert St., after a couple reported locating what they believed to be a body in the water, police said.

Officers and Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body from the water.

Martinez was last seen about 12:56 a.m. Saturday, April 15, in the alley behind Bardot Iowa, 347 S. Gilbert St. His phone died earlier in the evening, and his loved ones were unable to reach him. Since then, Martinez’s family has been leading a search of Iowa City.

Attempts to contact Martinez’s family Monday were unsuccessful. The family has said little on social media, including a GoFundMe page established to aid with the expense of searching for Martinez. The name of the page, which has so far raised $21,298, has been changed to the Martinez Relief Fund.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone who donated time, resources, food and money to find him and spread awareness,” the page indicates. “It was incredibly amazing to see our community come together, and we truly felt the love from each and everyone of you.”

Funeral arrangements will be made in coming weeks, and information will be shared, according to the post.