Body of missing Moline man recovered from Mississippi River in Muscatine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — On Sunday, April 19, Muscatine Search and Rescue recovered a body from the Mississippi River in Muscatine. Montpelier Fire, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s office also assisted at the scene.

According to a press release sent out by Chief Medical Examiner Thomas C. Summitt, an autopsy was conducted the next day, April 20. Using dental records, the body was identified as William J. Kirby of Moline.

Kirby, 65, was last heard from in mid-February. Once he was reported as missing, the Moline Police Department alerted the public to his disappearance on April 13 through its Facebook page, nearly a week before his body was discovered. Cause and manner of death are still being investigated at this time.

No further comment was available from Summitt or the Moline Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.