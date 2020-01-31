MUSCATINE — Muscatine's South End residents might have to wait a little longer to get settlement checks in the Grain Processing Corporation class action lawsuit.
Last February, Judge John Telleen approved of a $50 million settlement in the class action pollution case of GPC's corn milling facility.
Since 2012, residents who have lived near this plant had complained emissions were a nuisance and severely diminished their quality of life. This ranged from bad odor and thick haze to some residents struggling with asthma and bronchitis because of the plant’s emissions.
Three years after the class action case was certified, GPC reached a settlement in October 2018. According to this settlement, GPC would pay $45 million to residents and their lawyers, with residents receiving $2,000 to $16,000 per person depending on how close they were to the facility at 1600 Oregon Street and how long they lived there.
GPC also agreed to spend $1.5 million on a regenerative thermal oxidizer, which will reduce emissions, as well as create new pollution control projects to also help reduce their odor emissions. In addition, the settlement released GPC of all liability from all known or unknown claims based on air emissions and odor until October 2023.
With more than 6,000 settlement claims sent in during 2019, many residents look forward to their settlement payout. But Councilman Kelcey Brackett said the checks still may be a few months away.
“There are a number of steps left in the process,” Brackett said. “They’ve now just recently gone through and completed all of the claims that were submitted, and have determined whether they are going to accept or deny claims based on the independent firm that was doing that part of the process.”
Following this, attorneys representing residents and GPC will be sent this information, with 30 days to review it and decide if they have any disputes over any of that process’ results.
“That will then go back to the independent firm, and at that point they will then send out notifications to everybody, letting them know if their claim was accepted or rejected," Brackett said.
For those claims that are rejected, they will also be given 30 days to appeal.
“After that 30 day period is over, then that’s when they’ll be able to tabulate the claim dollar amounts, and that would be the point where they will calculate the total payouts to each claim and start cutting checks.”
Because of this, Brackett estimates that it’ll be at least a few months before residents see their settlement checks, if not longer.
“There were a lot of claims that had to have additional information requested, plus around 6,000 claims total with a lot of them being filed in last minute, and that extended this whole process” Brackett said, “And (the firm) just wants to get everything right.” He hopes that the residents who do receive the payout are satisfied with it when they do eventually get it.
In addition to the payout, Brackett said GPC will maintain a certain level of air quality control, and if there is any money left over from the lawsuit after the claims have been settled, a fund will be created with the remaining money and managed by members of the lawsuit and GPC, with the purpose of being utilized “to better the community.”
“The goal of the lawsuit was to improve the environment and air quality in Muscatine and to reduce the burden on residents as far as that part goes, and that is a continuing process,” Brackett said, “As far as the dollars that are being paid out to people, the independent firm (Miner, Barnhill and Galland, P.C.) that’s managing it is doing everything they can to get it sent out in a timely manner. People do need to be patience, but it is still moving forward.”
