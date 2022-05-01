 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridge traffic lanes reduced this week

  • Updated
Bridge washing will affect traffic

Lane restrictions on the Highway 92 Bridge over the Mississippi River will begin at 8 a.m. Monday as the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin washing the bridge. The DOT intends to close one lane, with flaggers directing traffic, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The DOT anticipates the bridge washing to be completed in two days, weather permitting.

 DAVID HOTLE

