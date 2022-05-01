Lane restrictions on the Highway 92 Bridge over the Mississippi River will be implemented at 8 a.m. on Monday as the Iowa Department Of Transportation (DOT) will begin washing the bridge. The DOT intends to close one lane with flaggers directing traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The DOT anticipates the bridge washing to be completed in two days, weather permitting.
Bridge traffic lanes reduced this week
