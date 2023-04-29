DAVENPORT — According to a newsrelease from the United States Department of Justice, Cristina Kaye Briones, 38, of Muscatine was sentenced in federal court on April 26 to 16 years in prison following a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, law enforcement received information that Briones and her co-conspirators were obtaining large quantities of pure methamphetamine through the mail directly from California suppliers. Following her prison term, Briones was ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and Drug Enforcement Administration.