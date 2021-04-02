Broadway dancer and MHS alum comes home to choreograph school musical

“So much of this industry is building your résumé and building your experience,” he said. “You want to walk into a room and let your résumé speak for you before you even audition, and I’ve been really fortunate to get to do all these really cool things.”

Along with enjoying being on stage, Rivera has enjoyed meeting new people and seeing the world the most during his experiences.

“Doing what I love always feels as special as it was the first time I did it, it always feels like a dream," he said. "But I didn’t expect getting to meet the people I get to meet … I didn’t realize how cool my job would be at connecting me to people around the world.”

Eventually, Rivera lived his dream of being on Broadway when he joined the cast of Disney’s "Aladdin" on Broadway. Afterwards, he joined the ensemble of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which he’s currently still a part of despite Broadway being temporarily shut down due to the ongoing pandemic. He admitted, however, this extra time off has been a blessing in a sense.

No longer having to perform eight shows, six days a week in NYC, Rivera had the opportunity to return to Muscatine for a short time and help out with this year’s musical, invited by MHS Drama teacher Rene Mauck to come do choreography for it – an invitation he was happy to accept.