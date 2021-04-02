Broadway dancer and MHS alum comes home to choreograph school musical

MUSCATINE – Benjamin Rivera first began his dancing career under the stage lights of the Muscatine High School auditorium, performing in student shows and musicals before his graduation.
Now several years later, Rivera has returned home to not only pass along some of his knowledge to the current students of MHS, but to also try and inspire them as well.
From April 22 -24, MHS will perform its spring musical, “Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical” for in-person and virtual audiences alike. But while the songs have all been taken from the original Broadway musical, Rivera has been the one creating and teaching the choreography for the MHS version of the show.
Rivera, along with being a fan of the original musical and being thrilled to help with the production, has quite a bit of professional dancing and choreography experience since graduating in 2010 thanks to the jobs and roles he’s taken.
“I’ve been pretty fortunate since graduating to kind of hit the ground running,” Rivera said. “I kind of jumped into college, and college led me to my first professional jobs.”
Starting out with minor and random dancing jobs helped him gain experience, from dancing in shows on the Disney Cruise Line and doing a national tour to performing on television shows like "Saturday Night Live" and "RENT Live."
“So much of this industry is building your résumé and building your experience,” he said. “You want to walk into a room and let your résumé speak for you before you even audition, and I’ve been really fortunate to get to do all these really cool things.”
Along with enjoying being on stage, Rivera has enjoyed meeting new people and seeing the world the most during his experiences.
“Doing what I love always feels as special as it was the first time I did it, it always feels like a dream," he said. "But I didn’t expect getting to meet the people I get to meet … I didn’t realize how cool my job would be at connecting me to people around the world.”
Eventually, Rivera lived his dream of being on Broadway when he joined the cast of Disney’s "Aladdin" on Broadway. Afterwards, he joined the ensemble of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which he’s currently still a part of despite Broadway being temporarily shut down due to the ongoing pandemic. He admitted, however, this extra time off has been a blessing in a sense.
No longer having to perform eight shows, six days a week in NYC, Rivera had the opportunity to return to Muscatine for a short time and help out with this year’s musical, invited by MHS Drama teacher Rene Mauck to come do choreography for it – an invitation he was happy to accept.
“(Mauck) has tried to bring me back before, but with my performance schedule I can’t,” he said. “We only take one day off, which is on Monday, so I don’t have weekends off. But I’ve still tried to come back, it’s just never worked out with my schedule. So the silver lining of my show being shut down right now is that now I was available.”
Rivera said he has known Mauck as well as her husband, who is a group leader, for years through drama class and through their church. Along with performing in the school musicals, he said both he and Mauck participated in their church’s performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and all of them have stayed close.
“It’s pretty spectacular to be from such a small town and have the experience performance that I got growing up here,” Rivera said. “It’s kind of unheard of, you don’t really meet a lot of performers who aren’t from big cities who’ve had every resource they needed.”
He says Muscatine was where he had a chance to be with his best friends on stage, where he fall in love with theater, and where he grew into the person he was meant to be. Now, he’s able to do his part to help give new students those same experiences and inspiration.
“Coming back and seeing that spark in high schoolers’ eyes, who say that they want to be on Broadway someday too, it means a lot to me to feed into that hope,” Rivera said. “To come back and get to be a piece of that for them like it was for me feels so whole-circle. It’s really special seeing that, and they’re such a good group of kids, who you can tell just love being on stage."
Through Rivera’s original choreography, he has also been teaching students dance moves and styles that may be outside of what they’re used to.
“This show’s such a fun and broad show, and it’s another reason why I said yes,” he said. “You do hip-hop, you do tap dance, you do classic musical theater dancing, you do more contemporary dancing – it’s really cool because you get a taste of everything.”
As for the students, Rivera said they’re all having a blast.
“They’re doing awesome," he said. "There’s a lot of different styles, and maybe some of them have only ever done show choir or another musical, but I think that they’re really just sponges, ironically enough, when it comes to learning. They’re soaking up every piece of it, whether they’ve done it before or not, and they’re working so hard.”
Though he may only have eight days to work with them on the show, Rivera hopes he has a chance to come back sooner rather than later.
“My family’s still here in Muscatine, all my best friends are still here, so coming back is so much more than even the job itself," he said. "This is still my home, so any time coming back to Muscatine is an option, I’m always thrilled."