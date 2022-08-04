Broderson announces county board candidacy

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Democratic party announced Wednesday that former Mayor Diana Broderson will be the party’s nominee to face Republican Danny Chick for the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Dist. 1 seat.

According to a news released from the party, Broderson was nominated during a virtual reconvening of delegates on Aug. 2. The general election coincides with the Gubernatorial election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“I was encouraged by a lot of different people,” she said. “I just got out of that business, but I guess I’m walking right back in.”

In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, Broderson was defeated by current Mayor Brad Bark, 1,834 to 1,236. Before that, Broderson served six years as mayor, or three terms. She also retired in February from the Muscatine Community YMCA after 25 years. She has served on many boards and commissions. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa in philosophy, has done post-graduate work and holds many certificates in human resource management, mental health, fiscal management and budgeting, among other things.

Broderson's first term as mayor was fraught with controversy, as the Muscatine City Council voted her out of office in May 2017, claiming she willfully violated city code. A month after the removal vote, a district court judge reinstated Broderson, and later a judge ruled the council's removal was a violation of the mayor's right to due process. During the following election, Broderson was reelected mayor in November 2017. She remains one of several former City Council members being sued by former city administrator Gregg Mandsager.

During the COVID-19 health crisis, Broderson lead the charge in Muscatine to keep people safe and informed. She turned to social media to do regular updates — many times daily — on the latest information being released by the Muscatine County Public Health as well as national health care professionals. She did many news releases to make sure information was being distributed.

“I really, really like working for the people,” she said. “That is what I like to do — just be that public servant really appeals to me. I feel like because of the background I have had — working with working families and being one myself, as well as being born and raised here all my life — I really think I can add value to the current board. They are a great group, and I feel I would just add value to them by bringing in a fresh perspective from the experience I have.”

She said she had worked with most of the board members and had a good working relationship with them.

In the coming campaign, she hopes to get out and meet more people in the community. She commented knowing the community has always been important to her and working with the people. She said she wanted to do what she had always done and be there for the community.

“Diana Broderson’s experience as mayor of Muscatine will be an enormous benefit to the residents of our county,” Kelcey Brackett, chair of the party, said. “Diana will be able to hit the ground running, using her previous experience and extensive knowledge to provide the best representation possible from Day One. We could not be more pleased to have her represent us on the ticket and stand soundly behind her qualifications and credentials as we look to November.”

The Dist. 1 seat is currently held by Supervisor Santos Saucedo, who lost the primary election to Chick.