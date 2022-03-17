Budget proposal draws backlash

MUSCATINE – Under the city’s budget proposal for the coming year, the Musser Public Library will see a 2.8% increase in funding. However, Musser library officials contend the proposed budget increase is insufficient to provide expansion plans.

During its meeting Wednesday evening, the Musser Library Board of Trustees objected to its funding in the proposed 2022-23 budget that begins July 1, while city officials explained the challenges of budgeting this year.

The board argued that the amount budgeted for the operations of the library in the coming year was not sufficient and that services may have to be cut this year. Library director Pam Collins said that so much had been previously cut out of the budget there was little “padding” left.

Collins commented that the library had previously returned $150,000 to the city. She said this was money from previous budgets that had not been needed and was returned to the city to be used elsewhere. Trustee Jarod Johnson also said computer replacement comes from the library’s general budget while other departments don’t use operating budgets for technology purchases. Collins commented that with previous personnel cuts and operating in a four-story building, technology was required because of the lack of manpower to provide security and operations.

“We do have quite a bit that needs to be replaced regularly,” Collins said. “That is why we work so hard to keep expenses so low – so we can have that money because we can’t function without those computers.”

The board also commented that increased services introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including local access station Channel 5, have increased expenses over the 2021-22 budget.

City administrator Carol Webb told the board Musser Public Library budget would not be cut this year if the proposed budget is approved by the Muscatine City Council, but a 2.8% increase over the 2021-22 budget, or $1,238,700. The library had requested a 6.6% funding increase. The proposed amount is about $45,000 less than the funding amount the library had requested. Webb and city finance director Nancy Lueck gave a presentation describing the economic challenges the city had faced this year. Webb commented that in all $2.5 million of budget askings had been cut to create a balanced budget.

“This was one of the most challenging budgets we have had in recent years,” Lueck said.

The council is expected to vote on adopting the budget during Thursday’s meeting. Lueck explained that the goal was for the city to maintain service levels to the community while expenses were increasing and revenues are remaining flat. In the proposed budget, tax askings will remain $8.10 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Lueck reported there was no change to the taxable valuation of property in the city between the two years. The State of Iowa also began phasing out backfill to provide more funding to municipalities.

In the discussion on the return of the money to the general fund, Webb commented that the library had not spent all funds it had, and she believes this indicates the library has enough funding. Johnson commented that in the future the library should arrange not to have any money left over.

Webb said the library is the only fund in the city that rolls back money at the end of the year and she believed the intent was so the library could purchase technology. She also said the library had been provided with a 2.8% increase this year, which, she commented, is more than many city departments got. Collins said the increased funding this year probably all went to salaries.

Collins objected to money that should be in the library fund being used to fund outside services such as Senior Choices. The board also asked about funding from the state and federal governments for recovery. Webb said that it was used to balance the budget and that is the main reason the library was able to get a funding increase this year. She also said that every department had gone through the process in which it did not get what it had asked for.

“Every department went through the same issues and the library is not unique in this,” Webb said.

There was also a discussion about an invoice from a contractor called Boxcast for 16 months of services. The owner of the company is now an employee of the library. Webb is concerned about the manner in which the invoice was done, feeling it will be noted in the yearly audit.

