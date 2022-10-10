Buildings that 'made the downtown area' destroyed

GRANDVIEW – Fire ravaged an entire block of historical buildings in downtown Grandview Friday evening, displacing many people who had homes in the buildings and disrupting services such as the post office.

Monday morning, the charred remains that once made up four buildings in the 100 block of South Main Street in Grandview continues to smolder. The Rev. David Johns of the Grandview Community Bible Church and the chaplain for the Grandview Fire Department said at this point the fire is simply being allowed to burn itself out. Grandview Fire Chief Dan Conry concurred, saying the pile of debris will be smoldering for several days. The street has been blocked off to traffic and Conry warns people not to cross the fire tape surrounding the debris. He said the scene is still an active fire scene and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“It’s sad,” Conry said. “That was what made the downtown area.”

Johns agreed, saying “There is not a lot here in Grandview and that was one of the big historical markers. All it has left, kind of caddecorner, is what used to be the grocery and feed store.”

Two vintage pop machines sat leaning against one of the remaining walls, showing some smoke damage but still intact.

The buildings destroyed include the Grandview Post Office, a Grandview City shed, the local tavern and a building that formerly housed a salon but was being used as an apartment. The large structure at the center of the block was built in 1901. The remains of the buildings were knocked down with cranes to make them safer. There were seven apartments in the building. Johns said 13 people had been displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Conry said the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators had been working at the site early Monday.

At about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Grandview Fire was called to reports of a fire in the shed behind the buildings. On arrival, firefighters found the fire had spread from the shed to a shared attic with all the buildings. In all, nine fire crews – Grandview, Letts, Wapello, Fruitland, Columbus Junction, Morning Sun, Oakville, Conesville, and Nichols fire departments – battled the fire until about 1 a.m. the following morning. Conry said he had been on scene until about 6 a.m. looking for hot spots.

At the time the fire began, Conry, who also worked for Louisa County Ambulance, had been transporting a patient to the University of Iowa. He said that he could see the dark plumb of smoke from the Cotter area.

Johns said Grandview Community Bible Church has been taking a collection for the people who were displaced by the fire. He said that people have been donating clothes and that tables for them have been set up in a gym right across from the church. He said hygene and household items are also being taken. There is also a fund people can donate to on the church’s web site.

“The Red Cross came out the night of the fire and one of our trustees opened the church for them,” Johns said. “The Red Cross gave them some debit cards and some cash for that night. IO know the Red Cross is trying to find long-term housing for them.”

He said one couple is in a motel and the others are with friends or family. He said in the near future, when the people find permanent housing, furniture will be needed.

Johns said that he is proud of the way the community has come together to help the people who were misplaced. He said the Grandview people feel they have taken a big hit with the loss of the buildings.

“We are a small community – under 500 people – and apartments have been lost, which is a good percentage of the apartments in Grandview. It is amazing how the people have responded in Grandview – donating.”

He said donations have come from all over the area and even as far as Davenport.

The mail was reportedly rescued from the post office building before it burned. People from Grandview have had to go to the Wapello Post Office to get their mail. There is no word on whether the post office will be rebuilt.

There has been no discussion yet about what will happen to the site the buildings once stood on.