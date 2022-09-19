Burlington man faces attempted murder charges

WAPELLO – The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reports a Burlington man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a Sunday incident in Louisa County.

According to a press release, Wesley Chamblee, 31, of Burlington, is charged with the Class B felony of attempted murder out of Louisa County, which brings a penalty of up to 25 years in prison. The report said further felony charges are forthcoming and expected. Chamblee also faces six felony charges in Des Moines and Johnson counties. Chamblee is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail on multiple bonds and retainers.

Chamblee is charged in Johnson County with eluding – injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

At 5:40 a.m. Sunday, Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies received information that shooting suspect Chamblee had kidnapped a female subject and had left the Burlington area. He was considered armed and dangerous.

The release said that at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Louisa County Dispatch received a 911 call that a 28-year-old female subject had been shot and had run to a residence in the 9000 grid of County Road X61. The victim informed law enforcement she was shot attempting to escape Chamblee. The victim was transported to Southeast Iowa Regional for treatment of one gunshot wound and is expected to recover.

Chamblee reportedly left northbound after the shooting. An attempt to locate the vehicle and Chamblee was broadcast. The Johnson County Sheriff’s office reported observing the vehicle Chamblee was driving and attempting to perform a traffic stop. A vehicle pursuit ensued. With assistance from the Iowa State Police Chamblee was taken into custody.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office the vehicle driven by Chamblee had driven northbound on Coral Ridge Avenue at about 70 mph. It was reported several times vehicle had to swerve out of the way to avoid head-on collisions. The vehicle had also been reported driving on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of Forevergreen Road. The report said once the vehicle was stopped, a handgun was recovered that matched the caliber of the shootings earlier in the day.

According to court records, at the time of the incident Chamblee is bonded out of the Des Moines County Jail where he faces charges of assault and violating a no-contact protective order. He had also been arrested earlier this year for several counts of violating a no-contact order and domestic abuse assault. He was also eight days from a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to a count of second degree burglary.