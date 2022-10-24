Burn ban continues into Tuesday

MUSCATINE – On Friday, notice of a county-wide burn ban in Muscatine County came out shortly before a call came in that several bails of hay were on fire in the Bayfield area.

According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office, at about 10:44 a.mn. Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty fire departments were called to the fire. The fire was extinguished and the departments cleared the scene by 1 p.m. At about 2:14 p.m. NUSCOM received numerous calls directing crews north of where the original fire was for field and possible structure fires driven by high winds. The firefighters worked until 9 p.m. extinguishing the massive blaze. Several farm buildings and pieces of equipment were reported either damaged or destroyed. This incident remains under investigation by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and further details may be released once they are received.

“Typically we look at the weather and with the predicted wind over the weekend and how dry it was, I had reached out to all the county fire departments,” emergency management coordinator Chris Jasper said. “Our policy is to poll the fire departments and if the majority of them are on board with it, we request a ban from the state fire marshal’s office.”

The ban remained in effect Monday. With rain predicted Monday evening, Jasper said he hoped the ban could be lifted Tuesday. On Sunday, Louisa County also issued a county-wide burn ban. On Monday morning, the National Weather Service still listed Muscatine County as a “high risk” area for fires.

Muscatine assistant fire chief and fire marshal Mike Hartman said under the burn ban no open burning is allowed in the city or county.

‘Sometimes people like to go out and burn off their ditches or burn their trash out in the country,” he said. “Usual fires like BBQs or little fire pits are usually still allowed but it’s the open burning like setting a brush pile on fire is what is banned.”

He said enforcement of the ban lies with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and that people caught violating the ban can be fined.

Hartman said that burn bans are more common in the spring than in the fall. He said for the ban to be lifted, the fire threat would have to drop. With rain predicted Monday, he believes the conditions will change to allow the ban to be rescinded.

“A couple of good, soaking rains should bring the moisture up in the vegetation,” he said.

Those assisting with the fire on Friday include fire departments/first responders from Durant, Wilton, Atalissa, West Liberty, Nichols, Conesville, Columbus Junction, Letts, Fruitland, Montpelier, Wapello, West Branch, Tipton, and Muscatine as well as deputies and reserve deputies from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.