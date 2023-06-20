Open burning in Muscatine County is not allowed after a burn ban was issued Friday afternoon. The ban will be in effect until further notice.

Muscatine County Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Jasper said the ban was issued after it was requested by Wilton Fire Chief James Blanchfield. A field fire was reported outside of Wilton early last week. A survey was done with other area fire chiefs, and it was determined the area should initiate a burn ban. Jasper contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office to put the ban in place.

“We got some rain this weekend, but I don’t think it was enough to matter,” Jasper said. “It’s still pretty dry, and the drought index sent out by the National Weather Service last week still has us in a major drought.”

Inside the city of Muscatine, any burning requires a permit, although the city allows things like fire pits or small fireplaces. People outside the city should contact their fire officials to determine if they are allowed to burn.

Jasper said burning fields or brush was not allowed. People can still have fires as long as they are contained to a burn pit. In the early summer, many people try to burn dead vegetation off their land. During a burn ban, such things as ditch fires are not permitted because of the danger of the fire spreading.

It is also getting to the time when people are beginning to light fireworks in anticipation of the coming Independence Day holiday. A clarification has been requested from the State Fire Marshal's office whether fireworks use is banned as part of the burn ban. Jasper strongly encourages people to exercise extreme caution if lighting fireworks around dry vegetation. He suggests people have garden hoses handy.

“I know some of the big fireworks coming up here for the Fourth of July and so forth — this weekend we have Atalissa Days — there will be a fire department on standby there in case there are any issues,” Jasper said. “If they do decide to shoot them off, just be extra careful and have precautions handy.”

Jasper stressed that fireworks were still a concern. Even though the area got some rain to add some moisture to the top of the soil, he said, it will soon flow down into the soil, leaving the top dry. He said fireworks were a concern any time but especially when the conditions were dry.

With dry temperatures predicted for the near future, Jasper does not know when the burn ban will be lifted.

“It depends on how much rain we get," he said. "I think we are anticipating another storm system to come through this weekend. Depending on how much rain we get with that, it may be lifted after that but no guarantees.”