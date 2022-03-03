Business spotlight: Muscatine Computer store specializes in cybersolutions

MUSCATINE — As he worked on the desktop computer sitting in front of him, Jim Sichterman, owner of Muscatine Computer Store, worked to recreate the issue the customer had said was keeping the computer from functioning normally.

Along the wall to the right of the desk that serves as a workbench, several computers were lined up, each having a tag marking the work that needed to be done. Some had viruses that needed to be removed. Some needed to be upgraded to take modern software. Some needed to be modified to become the ultimate gaming computer. For the last 25 years, people in Muscatine needing work done on their computer have come to the store.

“I was always interested in computers,” he said. “My wife had a 386 computer and I was trying to do some stuff and it wasn’t fast enough. I got a new motherboard and RAM for Christmas and got that installed. I started helping other people and just decided to go into business.

He said that he partnered with a technician from Iowa City, in the beginning, to learn more about computers before he opened his own store.

Sichterman smiled as he thought back to 1995, the year he opened the store. At the time the computer world used such things as 14.4 modems, Windows 3.0 operating systems, and 5 ¼ floppy disks. He chuckled thinking of the incarnations of Windows that have been released over the years, having a particular dislike for Windows ME. He said recently he had to help transfer data from a Windows XP computer.

Muscatine Computer Store, 207 E. Second St., offers computer services as solutions to both individuals and businesses. Sichterman said the business can build custom computers for people, help remove viruses and spyware, replace laptop screens, and install networks. He said the store works on both Mac and Windows computers.

Sichterman said currently the big push in computers is people wanting to play high-end games and farm for Bitcoin, using high-end graphics cards. He said some of the more expensive graphics cards, if they can be found, cost over $2,000.

“We do a lot with security and virus removal,” he said. ‘If someone has been scammed we make sure their information didn’t get out and get it to reset up to make sure that doesn’t happen again in the future.”

He also said setting up dual monitors for people’s home systems is popular.

People interested in having computer work done can contact Muscatine Compute Store at 563-264-8640 or email mcstore@mcstore.com.

