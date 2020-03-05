Businessman Mark Cisneros to run for Iowa House District 91

MUSCATINE — Rep. Gary Carlson will retire at the end of this session, leaving the District 91 seat open in the Iowa House.
Muscatine resident Mark Cisneros hopes to fill it.
Cisneros announced his candidacy March 4. He's the son of first-generation Mexican immigrants, originally from Los Angeles, and if elected, would be the first Iowa legislator of Hispanic heritage.
Shortly after moving to the area in 2007, Cisneros and his wife, Bridget, started two businesses, Shop 2 Drop in the Muscatine Mall, and Bella Boutique in West Liberty.
“I’ve always been interested in local politics,” Cisneros said. He helped campaign for other candidates, and when he heard Carlson wasn't seeking re-election, Cisneros, his wife, family and others thought he should run.
“They’re ready to help me door-knock and meet new people,” he said, “We’ve done that in the past for other candidates. This time, they’ll be helping me do it.”
His priorities are high quality education for District 91 kids and affordable health care.
“I think those things are pretty important, people talk about them pretty regularly,” he said.
Cisneros hopes to give parents a supportive system that lets them choose their children’s educational environment, public, private or home school.
“Parents are primarily responsible for educating their children, and I think they know best what a good education is,” he said.
He also wants to strengthen economic development efforts.
“Because we have so many large businesses in our community, we should always be thinking of how we compete with neighboring states," he said.
Along with making sure Muscatine and Fruitland don’t lose workers to Illinois or other states, he wants to keep unnecessary regulations down. This will allow businesses to be more “adventurous” in what they do, and let them grow, he said.
Cisneros has been a Los Angeles park ranger, former board member for Community Action of South East Iowa and the Iowa State Extension office of Muscatine County, Red Cross volunteer, and church council member for Chapel of Praise Church. He’s a commercial truck driver and a member of the Muscatine County Judicial Magistrate Appointing Commission.
Cisneros believes his experiences in different jobs and areas will fit the job.
“When you have a small business, people are always coming in to talk about what’s on their mind," he said. "Same thing on those boards – we were trying to solve problems locally based on people’s concerns. It’s something I’ve been doing for years, listening to people and asking what issues are important to them.”
“I received real enthusiastic support as soon as I announced that I was running,” he said, “People are already committed to my campaign, and these are people who have worked with me in the past as well, so I feel good about it.”