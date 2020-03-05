Businessman Mark Cisneros to run for Iowa House District 91

“Parents are primarily responsible for educating their children, and I think they know best what a good education is,” he said.

He also wants to strengthen economic development efforts.

“Because we have so many large businesses in our community, we should always be thinking of how we compete with neighboring states," he said.

Along with making sure Muscatine and Fruitland don’t lose workers to Illinois or other states, he wants to keep unnecessary regulations down. This will allow businesses to be more “adventurous” in what they do, and let them grow, he said.

Cisneros has been a Los Angeles park ranger, former board member for Community Action of South East Iowa and the Iowa State Extension office of Muscatine County, Red Cross volunteer, and church council member for Chapel of Praise Church. He’s a commercial truck driver and a member of the Muscatine County Judicial Magistrate Appointing Commission.

Cisneros believes his experiences in different jobs and areas will fit the job.