Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will stay in the station this year

“I’m sad, for sure. It’s an amazing experience that really brings communities together as it travels around doing such good things,” said Mayor Diana Broderson, who rode on the Holiday Train during its 2018 visit.

“It’s a huge resource to the local food pantries that we have here in Muscatine, and we will miss that,” she said. “This is going to be a different kind of year. It has been all year, and just because the holidays are coming on us doesn’t mean that (the pandemic) is going to be forgotten about."

Broderson encourages the community to spend time cherishing their loved ones and to give back to their community as the holiday train has.

“We love the Holiday Train and everything that they represent and do for the communities that they drive through, in more ways than one,” she said. “They really do bring that Christmas spirit with them. The Holiday Train has helped us remember to give to others for quite some time, and we will miss them being here physically this year, but we know they’re doing all that they can virtually to still support us, and we thank them so much.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.