Candidates for state and federal offices can now begin filing their nomination papers

MUSCATINE — The 2020 candidate filing period has officially begun.

From Monday, Feb. 24 to Friday, Mar. 13, nomination papers for state and federal office can be filed, with the papers needing to be in by 5 p.m. on the final day.

Only Republican and Democratic candidates will need to file for the primary elections on June 2. However, general election candidates without a party or who are part of non-party organizations will still have to file by Mar. 13, with the exception of those running for President.

Nomination papers, including petitions and affidavits of candidacy for state and federal offices, must be filed with the Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, in Des Moines. This can be done either in the Capital Building or in the Lucas office building.

Currently, nomination papers for AG Extension Council members are also being accepted. These papers must be filed with Muscatine County auditor Leslie A. Soule. This nomination also requires at least 25 signatures. All papers must be in by Aug. 26 for Council member nominations.