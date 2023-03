A candlelit vigils is being scheduled for Trevor Wixom, 21, along the Muscatine Riverfront beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

Wixom was reported missing in October 2022. On March 3 a subject the police believe is Wixom was found. Julie Buhmeyer, Wixom's mother, invites anyone who knew her son and may want to share some memories of him.