The Greenwood Cemetery staff and the City of Muscatine is asking for the public’s help to protect the the cemetery by following the established rules and regulations of the cemetery to preserve the tranquility families seek when visiting the grave sites of deceased loved ones. To find out more visit https://bit.ly/3YOTejB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Hotle
Muscatine editor/reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today