Cat rescued from tree doing well, according to Humane Society staff

MUSCATINE — After her daring rescue from a tree, the once-stuck cat seems to be settling in well at the Muscatine Humane Society.

As of Thursday, there have not been any calls for the six-to-seven month old, gray and white cat, since she first arrived at the shelter Tuesday after being stuck in a tree for three days. The cat was rescued by a Muscatine Power and Water crew Tuesday morning.

With no owners coming forward to claim her, she’s expected to be spayed and put up for adoption once the seven-day waiting period is up.

But despite not yet having an owner, the young cat seems to be in good spirits.

“She’s doing wonderful," Humane Society Director Chris McGinnis said. "She’s eating, she’s been getting some special snacks and she’s very friendly.”

Though she may seem a little on the thin side, another worker at the shelter said that she’s just in the middle of what some would call an awkward growth stage, where she may look a bit more lanky.

“She’ll probably be pretty petite as an adult,” the employee said/ “She’s just built a little more petite.”