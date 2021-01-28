Cat rescued from tree doing well, according to Humane Society staff

MUSCATINE — After her daring rescue from a tree, the once-stuck cat seems to be settling in well at the Muscatine Humane Society.
As of Thursday, there have not been any calls for the six-to-seven month old, gray and white cat, since she first arrived at the shelter Tuesday after being stuck in a tree for three days. The cat was rescued by a Muscatine Power and Water crew Tuesday morning.
With no owners coming forward to claim her, she’s expected to be spayed and put up for adoption once the seven-day waiting period is up.
But despite not yet having an owner, the young cat seems to be in good spirits.
“She’s doing wonderful," Humane Society Director Chris McGinnis said. "She’s eating, she’s been getting some special snacks and she’s very friendly.”
Though she may seem a little on the thin side, another worker at the shelter said that she’s just in the middle of what some would call an awkward growth stage, where she may look a bit more lanky.
“She’ll probably be pretty petite as an adult,” the employee said/ “She’s just built a little more petite.”
Additionally, while she may have come from the outdoors, the staff at the Humane Society can happily say that she is very friendly towards humans and is comfortable being held.
With how sweet, calm and pretty she is, the staff believes that she has a great chance at getting adopted and finding a home.
The cat has also been given a name by the shelter: Elsa, after the character from the Disney movie “Frozen.” McGinnis said that she felt the name’s association with winter fit the cat very well, considering where she came from to how she managed to hang on through Monday's snowstorm.
In 2019, the Humane Society cared for over 3,000 animals. Of those animals, 836 of them were strays who were brought in, with only 128 of these strays being claimed by an owner.
If anyone is searching for Elsa or would like to adopt her once she’s available for adoption, they can reach out to the Humane Shelter at 563-263-7358 as well as through their Facebook page.