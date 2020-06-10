CBI Bank and Trust and Walcott Trust and Savings complete merger

“We used every available room we could find in our buildings to keep people spread apart appropriately,” he said.

While it may have been a different experience, Kistler said the conversion went better than he could have expected.

“It’s just totally different than how we’ve ever done a conversion before, so it was a really interesting learning process and kind of proved to us that we could do things effectively remotely,” he said.

Susan Daley, Walcott Trust’s former president and CEO, was named Scott County Market President for CBI Bank & Trust.

Kistler said Walcott customers can expect to see the same faces they’re used to seeing at their branch.

"When it comes to everyone having to get new debit cards and new online banking systems, those customers do have to go through that change, but we’ve tried our best to prepare them for that. … We hope ultimately, they find these changes to be improvements from what they had before.”

CBI Bank and Trust’s total assets have grown to over $650 million thanks to this merger, and they serve over 20,000 Iowa and Illinois households and businesses.