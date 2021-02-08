CBI Bank & Trust, F&M Bank merger complete this week

MUSCATINE —Central Bancshares, Inc. announced it would merge two of its wholly-owned subsidaries, F&M Bank in Galesburg and CBI Bank & Trust in Muscatine, into one organization.

F&M Bank will have "Division of CBI Bank & Trust" added to its name, and the locations of both banks will continue normal operations.

Central Bancshares President and CEO Greg Kistler said in a news release the merger should have minimal impact to clients, and customers are now able to do business at any Central Bancshares location.

"We are pleased to announced the successful merger of our two great banks," Kistler said in the release. "We will remain committed to our core values of independent community banking, local management and decision making, empowered employees, and support for the communities in which we live and work."

Central Bancshares has $1.1 billion in assets, 16 offices and 230 employees throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois. It also has offices in Brimfield, Buffalo Prairie, Coralville, Davenport, Kalona, Peoria, Walcott, Washington and Wilton.

