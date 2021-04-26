CDC allows Johnson & Johnson vaccines to resume

MUSCATINE - On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that after a recent safety review done alongside the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines has been lifted.

Earlier in the month, six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot was reported. All six cases resulted after the individuals were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Through the safety review, the FDA has determined that according to all available information, the vaccine's potential benefits still outweighs the potential risks.

Additionally, although the FDA and CDC will continue investigating reactions to the vaccine, it has been determined through data and research that the chance of an individual developing this rare type of blood clot following their vaccine administration are very low.

Because of this, it has since been announced by Trinity Muscatine Public Health that the department will now continue distributing Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the public throughout the county.

Those interested in receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are encouraged to speak with their healthcare providers if they have any questions. Additionally, other vaccines such as Moderna are also available locally.