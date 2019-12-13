MUSCATINE — As of Dec. 12, Central Bancshares, Inc. of Muscatine has completed its purchase of Walcott Trust and Savings Bank. The transaction was announced in August.
Organized in 1893 and serving the area of Scott and northeast Muscatine counties, Walcott Trust and Savings Bank has total assets of approximately $125 million. With the acquisition, CBI has total assets to over $1 billion, operate three banking charters to serve an estimated 34,000 households and businesses through 16 locations in eastern Iowa and west-central Illinois. In addition to the Walcott bank, the company also currently owns CBI Bank and F&M Bank.
While this may seem like a big change, Central Bancshares, Inc. President and CEO Greg Kistler assured Walcott Trust customers that they will notice little in the way of immediate changes.
“It will continue to operate under the Walcott Trust and Savings Bank name through the first half of this coming year,” he said, “Then we anticipate bringing the bank into the CBI Bank & Trust charter and onto our data processing system.”
Following that, Kistler explained that doing this will open up a wide range of products and services for Walcott Bank customers. This includes customers having a much larger legal lending limit, sophisticated treasury management (or cash management) solutions, expanded wealth management offerings, and the option of additional mortgage products and options. Customers will now also be able to conduct business at nearly a dozen area locations. “We are excited to welcome the customers and employees of the bank to our organization.”
Last August when the purchase was first announced, Clemens Werner Jr., the President of Walcott Trust, called the purchase a “great opportunity and excellent fit for both organizations.” Werner Jr. had also added that Walcott Trust would still have a strong commitment to providing their customers with a safe and stable banking environment.
