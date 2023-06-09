Central Bancshares Inc. of Muscatine recently announced an agreement to acquire McLaughlin Holding Company and merge CBI Bank and Trust with Southeast National Bank (SENB).

Central Bancshares of Muscatine Iowa, parent company of CBI Bank, and McLaughlin Holding Company, parent company of SENB, based in Moline, jointly announced the signing of an agreement and Plan of Merger for Central Bancshares to acquire the holding company. The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“It’s a great opportunity and an excellent fit for both organizations,” Terry Esch, president of McLaughlin Holding Co. and SENB, said in a news release. “Our customers can rest assured that there is a strong commitment to continue providing the same safe, stable banking environment that they’ve grown to know and trust and that they will continue to receive the same high level of customer service.”

The statement was reinforced by Greg Kistler, president and CEO of Central Bancshares and CBI Bank and Trust.

“We are excited to partner with SENB Bank,” he said. “They share our core community banking philosophy: empowered local management and employees dedicated to serving our customers and communities.”

Kistler added that after the acquisition was complete, customers would not see any immediate changes and that the bank would continue to operate in the same locations. Systems conversions will take place in 2024. He said it would be business as usual but supported by the financial strength and resources of a larger parent organizations.

The boards of directors and executives of both companies believe that the transaction will create a strong partnership, bringing together two compatible, community-oriented banking enterprises.

Cummings and Company LLC served as financial adviser and Barack Ferrazzano Kirchbaum and Nagelberg LLC served as legal counsel to Central Bancshares in connection with the transaction. Olsen Palmer LLC served as financial adviser and Dickinson Wright PLLC served as legal counsel for McLaughlin.

SENB was organized in 1961 and has total assets of about $337 million. It serves the Quad-Cities market in both Iowa and Illinois and has six locations: Moline and Roscoe, Illinois; Davenport, Bettendorf and Buffalo, Iowa; and Beloit, Wisconsin.

Central Bancshare serves about 40,000 customers in businesses throughout 17 banking centers with locations in Coralville, Davenport, Kalona, Muscatine, Walcott, Washington and Wilton in Iowa; and Brimfield, Buffalo Prairie, Galesburg, Monmouth and Peoria in Illinois. The bank’s Trust and Investment Divisions manage assets of about $1.4 billion. After completion of the transaction, Central Bancshares will have total assets in excess of $1.45 billion.