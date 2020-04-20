Chalk Your Walk decorating contest is now underway in Muscatine

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — Citizens can spread joy, get creative at home, and chalk it up each week for a chance to win prizes with a new contest sponsored by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department. Participants can enter the Chalk Your Walk contest by decorating their sidewalks or driveways with sidewalk chalk according to the current week's theme.

Each contest will take place Friday through Friday with a new theme being announced along with the previous week's winner. Those who wish to participate are encouraged to watch the Muscatine Parks and Rec Facebook page and the Department's Virtual Recreation Resource Center on the City of Muscatine website for contest announcements.

All participants will be entered into a drawing to win their choice of a Day Pass to the Muscatine Aquatic Center or a nine-hole greens fee certificate to the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. Picture submissions and a detailed description can be sent via email to parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Rec office by phone at 563-263-0241 or email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.