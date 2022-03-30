Challenge to floodplain maps settled

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors’ appeal last year of updated Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) floodplain maps has apparently paid off for the Oakville and Fredonia areas, the supervisors learned during their regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Those initial maps had been developed several years ago but had quickly been challenged by area municipal, drainage and county officials as inaccurate. Among the problems was a failure to account for levee protection around Oakville and much of the north portion of the Two Rivers Levee and Drainage District (TRLDD). Fredonia was also misclassified because of a drainage issue that was jointly resolved last year between the Canadian Pacific Railroad, Louisa County and the city of Fredonia.

Those errors had meant both communities were placed into Zone A of the floodplain, meaning no building could be rebuilt in those areas unless they were raised above the 100-year flood level. At the time the initial maps were reviewed, officials also stated the errors meant property owners could have seen significant hikes in their property insurance premiums because of the misclassifications.

After examining those maps last year, the supervisors appealed to federal officials, and at Tuesday’s meeting, board chair Brad Quigley reported the revised FEMA maps had arrived and requested Shutt to review them.

Shutt had goods news after a quick look.

“Oakville is back in Zone X, protected by a levee,” he told the board, adding Fredonia also had been placed outside of Zone A.

“I think this is where we wanted to be,” Shutt said, adding he wanted to study the maps more and also talk with TRLDD Administrator Vicki Stoller to confirm his analysis.

The supervisors agreed and gave Shutt the revised maps, asking him to keep them updated on his discussions with Stoller and his continued review.

In his regular weekly departmental update to the board, Shutt introduced new maintenance supervisor Terry Harris. Harris is scheduled to begin his new position on April 1.

Responding to a question from Quigley, Shutt confirmed the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) was expecting to complete the replacement of a bridge on Iowa Highway 78 in 77 days.

Quigley said the board had assumed the work would close the highway for up to one year, so the short construction period was welcomed.

Shutt also reported he had started right of way acquisition efforts to cover planned improvements to 160th Street, the Grandview Bypass.

In other action, the board met with Louisa County Conservation Board Executive Director Katie Hammond and set an April 12 public hearing for a planned timber sale at Virginia Grove Recreation Area northwest of Morning Sun.

Hammond said 139 trees had been marked by state and other professional foresters for the sale, using the LCCB’s previously approved Virginia Grove Timber Management Plan.

The supervisors also met through Zoom with Louisa County Public Health Administrator Roxanne Smith. She reported recently attending a conference on home health care. She also responded to a report from supervisor Randy Griffin, who said a constituent had quizzed him about the public health service not charging to administer COVID vaccinations.

Smith said the county board of health had decided not to charge during the public health emergency and the supervisors agreed that had been the right decision.

In final action, the board:

• Accepted a $4,600 quote from Maddy Tree Service, Mount Pleasant, to removal seven ash trees at the county complex and trim several trees at the courthouse.

• Agreed to recommend the Columbus City Township trustees contact county attorney Adam Parsons concerning a fencing dispute.

• Approved a fireworks permit for Denise McCulley.

