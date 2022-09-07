Chamber plans American Queen's Oct. 22 visit

MUSCATINE – While travelers on the American Queen will get the chance to explore Muscatine when the steam boat docks on the riverfront Oct. 22, people from Muscatine won’t get the chance to explore the boat due to security concerns.

During a special meeting Tuesday to discuss plans for the arrival of the ship, Rebecca Paulsen, vice president of community development and tourism for the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also discussed the importance of trying to limit the number of people travelling to the riverfront to see the boat. She said the visitors will be going on bus tours of the city and the chamber is hoping to keep the roads clear for the buses.

“They really view their port stops as community partnerships,” Paulsen said of the cruise line. “They like to get to know the people of the area. They are really about coming and getting to know the community.”

The visit to Muscatine is one of the final steps to Muscatine being named a port city on the Mississippi. Paulsen said the city should know by the end of the year if the city will be on the cruise line’s 2023 schedule.

The ship will dock between 11 p.m. and midnight Oct. 21, at which time no one will get off the boat. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 on the Muscatine riverfront with the captain and crew. Guests will disembark between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to explore Muscatine. The boat will withdraw its gang plank at about 12:15 p.m. and leave about 12:30 p.m. Excursion stops are planned at the National Pearl Button Museum at the History and Industry Center, the Muscatine Art Center, and the Environmental Learning Center. Guests will also be encouraged to explore the downtown and the riverfront. There are about 350 guests.

Paulsen said as a way of keeping traffic manageable while the boat is docked, a send-off event will be held at about 12:15 p.m. She hopes people can just attend that.

Because of the rising popularity of river cruising, tourist money has been flowing into smaller communities where the boats dock. Vicksburg, Miss., reports that since 2018, the American Duchess and sister ship American Queen have brought more than $2 million to the local economy, according to an article in the Vicksburg Post. Paulsen said tickets on the boats are about $3,000 each and the visitors will be in the 70s and well-traveled.