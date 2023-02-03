MUSCATINE — While giving a budget presentation to the Muscatine City Council Thursday evening, Rebecca Paulsen, vice president of operations and tourism for the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry said American Queen cruises will dock in Muscatine three days in 2023.

As she gave updates on the projects the chamber has been working on, she announced that cruises would dock in Muscatine on July 16, July 30 and Sept. 10, with more dates to be scheduled in 2024. The report also said that when the American Queen had visited on Oct. 22, that 350 guests had visited Muscatine and the event had been considered a great success. The American Duchess had also visited Muscatine in 2022.

“This is something that has been ongoing for several months if not close to a year,” Paulsen said. “This is something we are going to continue to work on. We were hoping for some more dates, but their calendar for 2023 was already solidified before we started this process.”

The Oct. 22, 2022, stop of the American Queen, the largest passenger steamboat in the world, had been one of the final hurdles for Muscatine to be added to the port calendar. During the event, Mayor Brad Bark had commented that few changes would need to be made to the Muscatine riverfront to accommodate the cruise ships. During the event hundreds of people had turned out to see the cruise ship and to give it a sendoff after the passengers had spent the morning in Muscatine.

Because of the rising popularity of river cruising, tourist money has been flowing into smaller communities where the boats dock. Vicksburg, Mississippi, reports that since 2018, the American Duchess and sister ship American Queen have brought more than $2 million to the local economy, according to an article in the Vicksburg Post.

Paulsen said tickets on the boats were about $3,000 each and the visitors likely would be in their 70s and well-traveled.

“They really view their port stops as community partnerships,” Paulsen said of the cruise line. “They like to get to know the people of the area. They are really about coming and getting to know the community.”