"Change-ing lives" Muscatine Y holds their first coin drive

MUSCATINE —This month, the Muscatine Y is holding its first coin drive in the hopes of raising funds for their programs and using loose change to help them continue “change-ing lives” for the better.
“We’re looking for ways that we can fundraise, and we can’t have all the traditional events that we used to have,” said Marketing & Fund Development Director Nicole McCleary. “So a super safe and easy way to increase our funding and try to continue to do the good work that we do at the Y is through a coin drive.”
A homemade “wishing well” is in the lobby of the Y until at least the end of September.
“It’s fun to see people, kids especially, come in with a handful of coins, and our wishing well looks really awesome,” she said. “You can visually see how much money is getting collected in the bottom of it, and it’s in our lobby so you don’t need to be a member to donate, it’s available for everyone.”
The money collected will be divided among the Y’s six program areas: aquatics, health promotion services such a gyms, character development — which focuses on developing kids programs, family program services that help provide support groups for parents, the Special Olympics events and the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program. The Y is also trying to help out with the national coin shortage that’s currently going on.
“I think a lot of people know that the YMCA is a good spot to go swimming and get a workout or play basketball, but they don’t always remember that we’re a non-profit or that we do a lot of other good work in our community,” McCleary said. “We want to be able to continue doing that good work, which is why we’re trying to fundraise and help our programs while we keep our community safe, healthy and moving forward.”
The Y offers many options for those wishing to donate. Along with offering coin sleeves for those who want or need them, those who aren’t comfortable coming to the Y can either donate online or contact McCleary and arrange an at home pick-up. “We’re trying to make it easy,” she said.
“We just want to continue to remind the community that we’re here for them and we’re going to do everything we can to keep our doors open and keep making good things happen,” she said, “A lot of the things we do aren’t extravagant, but they deserve some praise, and every coin helps whether it’s a penny or a quarter.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!