"Change-ing lives" Muscatine Y holds their first coin drive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE —This month, the Muscatine Y is holding its first coin drive in the hopes of raising funds for their programs and using loose change to help them continue “change-ing lives” for the better.

“We’re looking for ways that we can fundraise, and we can’t have all the traditional events that we used to have,” said Marketing & Fund Development Director Nicole McCleary. “So a super safe and easy way to increase our funding and try to continue to do the good work that we do at the Y is through a coin drive.”

A homemade “wishing well” is in the lobby of the Y until at least the end of September.

“It’s fun to see people, kids especially, come in with a handful of coins, and our wishing well looks really awesome,” she said. “You can visually see how much money is getting collected in the bottom of it, and it’s in our lobby so you don’t need to be a member to donate, it’s available for everyone.”