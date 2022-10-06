Change order adds cost to playground

WAPELLO — A six-figure playground construction project at the Louisa County Conservation Board’s (LCCB) Eden Park will cost a little more, after the LCCB approved an $8,600 change order during its regular meeting on Monday.

LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond presented the change order to the board, explaining she and maintenance supervisor Noah Robb had spent much of the day at the park discussing additional concrete and other work with the installation contractor.

Hammond told the board that workers with BlueBird Contracting, Rock Falls, Ill., had determined a proposed handicap-accessible walkway was not long enough to maintain the required slope.

She told the board the contractor had estimated the walkway needed to be extended by up to 150 feet. BlueBird had provided a $10-per-square-foot cost of extending the 5-foot-wide walkway but will bill the conservation board only for the amount needed to meet the ADA (American Disability Act) standard.

The change order also included a $300 cost for additional concrete for anchoring one of the playground units and $300 for additional rock.

The conservation board had initially accepted a $94,481 bid from AB Creative, DeSota, Neb., for the playground equipment at its April 19 meeting but had been unable to install the equipment after not obtaining any installation bids from concrete contractors.

BlueBird finally submitted a $20,000 bid in August, after the conservation board completed some ground leveling and other landscaping. The company began the installation Monday.

Hammond said the project was being financed through an $86,000 grant from the Carver Charitable Trust, with another grant from the Eden Trust covering the remaining cost.

Other board action

Hammond reported she had obtained one bid for moving three buildings to the LCCB’s maintenance shop in Wapello. According to previous discussions, the Wapello Development Corporation (WDC) donated two of the buildings to the LCCB from property it recently acquired west of Wapello.

A third building is also located on the WDC property and may be donated, but no official action has been taken.

In the meantime, Hammond said she was still expecting a second moving bid and planned to present them all to the LCCB during a special Oct. 10 meeting.

Hammond also reported she had submitted three grant applications to the Community Foundation of Louisa County, seeking funds to promote the use of the Challenge Course at the Langwood Environmental Center and to purchase kayaks for the area.

Robb also reported the maintenance crew was busy mowing again.

In final action, Hammond updated the board on another possible sale of undeveloped Hoover Nature Trail sections south of Iowa Highway 78 near Morning Sun.

She said two landowners adjacent to the remaining sections had indicated they were interested in purchasing the pieces but no final decision had been made.

Board member Joellen Schantz said she was concerned the issue might drag out and urged Hammond to wrap up any negotiations before the end of the year.

Hammond said she had asked the owners to officially notify her of a decision by the LCCB’s Nov. 14 meeting.