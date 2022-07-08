Change order not revisited Thursday

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine City Council did not consider a request to approve a change order to modify the schedule of the West Hill Sewer Separation Project, as it was removed from the agenda prior to the meeting.

According to the agenda, the request had stemmed from “unforeseen circumstances encountered by the contractor (Hagerty Earthworks LLC).” Since last month the contractor for the project is seeking to push the completion date of phase 5 of the project out for a year. The issue was first discussed during the June 2 meeting, at which time the change order failed for lack of a motion. During the meeting, public works director Brian Stineman had said he would speak with the contractors and come back with a response.

“It’s a time change to change the end date – which I am sure is not popular and that is why it did not receive a motion,” Stineman said.

According to the original contract, the phase 5a substantial completion date should have been Oct. 29, 2021 and the modified date would be Aug. 25, 2023.The final completion date was supposed to be Nov. 30, 2021 and the modified date is Oct. 26, 2023. For phase 5b, the substancial completion date is Oct. 28, 2022 and would be modified to Aug. 25, 2023. The final completion date is now Nov. 30, 2022 and the modified date is Oct. 26, 2023.

During the June 2 meeting, Stineman stated the change order would lock the contractor into a specific finish date which it did not have before. The agenda explained the contractor has attributed the delay in accomplishing phase 5a by the original schedule to a combination of excessive groundwater in the 800 block of West Eighth Street and the addition of storm sewer installation not originally included in the project at the time the bid was submitted. It was anticipated the existing combination sewer would be in condition to reuse as a storm sewer in an attempt to reduce project costs. However, when the pipe was excavated, it was determined to be in worse condition than expected.

The cost of the project was estimated to be about $8.1 million and the contract awarded was for $6 million. The project amount will remain unchanged by the delay.

‘That phase of the project has been ongoing for well over a year,” council member Nadine Brockert said. “We have inconvenienced these folks, I imagine beyond their patience, and I would like to see the first phase moved to this year if at all possible. I’m very uncomfortable with making it 2023.”

Council member Dennis Froelich commented that the original end date was last October and now an additional 14 months was being requested.

Council member Jeff Osborne said in the past the council had pushed things out, which has impacted people.

‘That seems like an awful long time to push out for what is said to be an ‘unforeseen circumstance,’” said.