Cheryl Plank named Relentless Advocate of the Year by the Iowa Association of Community Providers

MUSCATINE — This week, it was announced by the Iowa Association of Community Providers (IACP) that Cheryl Plank, CEO of Vision 20/20, had been named IACP Relentless Advocate of the Year.

“I’m a person who’s rarely at a loss for words, and I was so shocked I could not believe it,” Plank said.

The Relentless Advocate of the Year award was handed out at the IACP Annual Conference back in August. Looking back at on the conference, Plank described it as a “Holy smokes!” reaction when her name was announced as this year’s recipient.

“I’ve been a part of this association for many years, and I never would have anticipated getting it because I’ve watched people get (this award) who I thought have been just great advocates and so, to be put on that same list was just quite surprising and such an honor,” Plank said.

She added that she never thought she would ever be the one to get this award. “Who I am and what I do every day, it’s just who I am,” she said, “and I learned as a very young person that you had to advocate and fight for what was right, and that’s just what I’ve done my entire life.”