Cheryl Plank named Relentless Advocate of the Year by the Iowa Association of Community Providers

MUSCATINE — This week, it was announced by the Iowa Association of Community Providers (IACP) that Cheryl Plank, CEO of Vision 20/20, had been named IACP Relentless Advocate of the Year.
“I’m a person who’s rarely at a loss for words, and I was so shocked I could not believe it,” Plank said.
The Relentless Advocate of the Year award was handed out at the IACP Annual Conference back in August. Looking back at on the conference, Plank described it as a “Holy smokes!” reaction when her name was announced as this year’s recipient.
“I’ve been a part of this association for many years, and I never would have anticipated getting it because I’ve watched people get (this award) who I thought have been just great advocates and so, to be put on that same list was just quite surprising and such an honor,” Plank said.
She added that she never thought she would ever be the one to get this award. “Who I am and what I do every day, it’s just who I am,” she said, “and I learned as a very young person that you had to advocate and fight for what was right, and that’s just what I’ve done my entire life.”
Plank even recalled that as a child with 12 siblings, she had to learn to advocate for herself as well as others as she grew up. “I’m just a very passionate person,” she said when asked what got her into advocating in the first place.
Before the IACP, Plank adds that her biggest mentor in this had been Martha Garner, who worked for the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) at the time. “That’s when I first started advocating for equal rights for women,” Plank said, “When I began working for the YWCA, that’s where I truly, really got the taste and the passion to really want to be an advocate.”
Plank also worked with Lutheran Social Services, and it was during her tenure there that she says she first learned about the IACP, an association of agencies that focuses on causes such as helping those with disabilities or child welfare. She recalls going from being a participant in the group to actually getting involved with the association and becoming involved with their legislative group.
There, she got to travel to the state capital, get know legislators really well and development relationships with them, allowing her to have one-on-one conversations with them that allowed her to more efficiently advocate for many individuals and organizations.
Another big moment in her advocacy journey, she said, had been the first real experience working with legislators when she and Mike Johanssen, another mentor of hers, lobbied for more funding for child care. “That was many years ago, but having great mentors that were so passionate about it helped me develop that same passion,” Plank said, “(Garner and Johanssen) had that vision, and I just loved that and wanted to be a part of that.”
Plank has also made advocating her career, through her position as CEO of Vision 20/20, where she works with organizations and helps them seek to better understand and find the most efficiencies among their partnerships. She also plans to remain involved with the IACP as well as with Crossroads Inc., a company that provides services for people with disabilities.
“Whatever the issue is, if I believe I can advocate and do something to help better someone else’s life, that’s what I’m going to do,” said Plank. She also wanted to express her appreciation for the IACP, both for the award and for the work that they do. “I’m still in a bit of shock, I’m just completely honored to get this award.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!