Chick beats Saucedo in county primary

MUSCATINE — In the Muscatine County Supervisors Distict 1 race, newcomer Danny Chick Jr. beat incumbent Santos Saucedo for the Republican nod to run in the Nov. 8 general election.

According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election, Chick received 1,028 votes while Saucedo got 828 votes. The results will be canvassed by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

“I didn’t quite believe it myself that I could pull it off,” Chick said Wednesday morning. “It was nice to see that.”

As counting progressed Chick jumped to an early lead with absentee ballots putting him ahead, which carried through to the end of the counting. Chick commented that Saucedo had some “issues on the city council that people may remember” and that he and his family know a lot of people.

Saucedo said he was disappointed he was not able to win, however he added he plans to continue serving the community, working to improve housing in the county for the next six months until his term expires.

"If there is an opportunity we will think about it,” Saucedo said, about the possibility of his running for office in the future. “I’ll talk it over with my family. It is a lot of work and a lot of time to go out and knock on doors, fundraising, and those efforts.”

Chick isn’t taking for granted that he will be on the board of supervisors in January and feels he may have a contested race in November.

In the District 2 Republican race, Kurt Kirchner will be on the GOP ticket in November, receiving 1,199 votes to challenger Zeke Walker’s 604. Both men were running for the seat being left vacant by outgoing supervisor Doug Holiday.

“I was very pleased,” Kirchner said. “It is my first time doing anything like this — running for public office. It was pretty nerve-wracking. I wore a spot in the rug.”

He said he campaigned hard for the win and had advisers giving him suggestions. He also said the most important thing is that he did not take the win for granted.

All five supervisor seats are up for election this year, but District 3, held by Scott Sauer; District 4, held by Nathan Mather; and District 5, held by Jeff Sorenson were all unopposed, nor did anyone from the Democratic Party run. The Muscatine County Democrats may appoint someone before August to run against the candidates in the primary election.

Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden said the election went smoothly. While the results were up on the Muscatine County site shortly after being compiled, about 9 p.m., computer issues kept the results from being put on the state site until about 11:30 p.m.

In Muscatine County’s State Senate Dist. 41 race, Republican Kerry Gruenhagen beat challenger Alan Weets 186 to 91. Overall, Gruenhagen received 2,067 votes to Weets' 1,437.

In the Republican State Auditor’s race, Muscatine County residents favored Mary Ann Hanusa over Todd Halbur with totals of 881 to 767. Halbur defeated Hanusa statewide, however, 83,776 to 79,847.

Muscatine County residents voting in the Republican primary favored incumbent senator Chuck Grassley, who got 1,342 votes compared to challenger Jim Carlin’s 544. Grassley won statewide 143,289 to 51,755.

In the Democrat race for state senate Dist. 41, Deb VanderGaast received 111 votes and challenger Nikole Tutton got 31. VanderGaast won overall 1,739 to 606.

In the secretary of state race, Democrat candidate Joel Miller received 584 Muscatine County votes and Eric Van Lancker got 313. Miller won 97,883 to 38598 overall.

In the United States Senate race, Candidate Abby Finkenauer won the Muscatine County race with 480, beating challengers Michael Franken, 452 and Glenn Hurst, 52. Franken won statewide, however, 86,372 to 62,498 for Finkenauer. Hurst had 7,562 votes.

Unopposed Democratic races include Christine Bohannon, United States representative District 1; Deidre DeJear, governor; Rob Sand, auditor of state; Michael Fitzgerald, treasurer of state; John Norwood, secretary of agriculture; Tom Miller, attorney general; Michelle Servadio Elias, state representative District 96.

Unopposed Republican races include Mariannette Miller-Meeks, United States representative District 1; Kim Reynolds, governor; Paul D. Pate, secretary of state; Roby Smith, treasurer of state; Mike Naig, secretary of agriculture; Brenna Bird, attorney general; Bobby Kaufmann, state representative District 82; Taylor Collins, state representative District 95; Mark Cisneros, state representative Distict 96; Scott Sauer, Muscatine County Board of Supervisors District 3; Nathan Mather, Muscatine County Board of Supervisors District 4; Jeff Sorensen, Muscatine County Board of Supervisors District 5; Amy Zybarth, Muscatine County treasurer; Sarah Bodman Hearst, Muscatine County recorder; James Barry, Muscatine County attorney.

