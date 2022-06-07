Chick beats Saucedo in supervisor race

MUSCATINE – In the Muscatine County Supervisors Dist. 1 race, newcomer Danny Chick Jr. beat incumbent Santos Saucedo for the Republican nod to run in the Nov. 8 general election.

According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election, Chick received 1.028 votes while Saucedo got 828 votes. The results will be canvassed by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

In the Dist. 2 Republican race, Kurt Kirchner will be on the GOP ticket in November, receiving 1,199 votes to challenger Zeke Walker’s 604. Both men were running for the seat being left vacant by outgoing supervisor Doug Holiday.

In Muscatine County’s State Senate Dist. 41 race, Republican Kerry Gruenhagen beat challenger Alan Weets 186 to 91.

In the Republican State Auditor’s race, Muscatine County residents favored Mary Ann Hanusa over Todd Halbur with totals of 881 to 767. They also favored incumbent senator Chuck Grassley, who got 1,342 votes compared to challenger Jim Carlin’s 544.

In the Democrat race for state senate Dist. 41, Deb VanderGaast received 111 votes and challenger Nikole Tutton got 31.

In the secretary of state race, Democrat candidate Joel Miller received 584 Muscatine County votes and Eric Van Lancker got 313. In the United States Senate race, Candidate Abby Finkenauer won the Muscatine County race with 480, beating challengers Michael Franken, 452 and Glenn Hurst, 52.

