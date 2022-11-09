Chick elected to Supervisors seat

MUSCATINE — Newcomer Danny Chick Jr. said the race to the Muscatine County Supervisors District 1 seat was one challenge after another. After months of work, he was elected to the position Tuesday, beating out challenger Diana Broderson.

During the election, Chick received 7,693 votes to Broderson’s 5,335. All five chairs on the board of supervisors had been open due to the redistricting, but District 1 was the only contested supervisor race. Chick had previously considered running for the position in 2018 but finally had thrown his hat into the ring in January 2022. He defeated incumbent challenger Santos Saucedo during the primary.

“It’s always bothered me a little bit that the Democratic Party didn’t follow that process,” he said. “After the primary I felt comfortable that there was no opponent because no one had primaried on the other side. I had to get 300 signatures to get on the ballot in the primary and when (The Muscatine County Democratic Central Committee) called that special session after the fact, 10 or 12 people nominated a candidate against me. That kind of took the wind out of my sails, but we picked ourselves up. It cost a lot more money, but we stayed out there and stayed fighting.”

He commented that during the campaign he had met many people and made many new friends. He said that even if he hadn’t won, the new friends he met would have made the campaign worth it. He went into election night confident that anything that could have been done to secure a victory, had been.

Broderson said that she wished Chick well in the coming position, but asked Muscatine County citizens to support the elected officials in prayer, saying when the elected officials succeed, everyone in the county does. She commented that she is concerned with a “lack of diversity” on the board and hopes voters will continue to contact the supervisors to ensure their voice and wishes are being heard.

“Obviously it didn’t go the way we had hoped,” she said of the election. “But, the people came out and voted.”

Having not planned to run for supervisors, Broderson said she plans to enjoy being with her family. After recently retiring from the Muscatine Community Y, she hopes to “be more back to normal.” She said that she is excited for the coming holiday season.

Chick said he is ready to join the supervisors in January and move the county in a positive direction.