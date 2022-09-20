Child determined to have suffocated

MUSCATINE – An investigation by the Muscatine Police Department and the Muscatine County Medical Examiner has determined a two-year-old child who died after being found in distress had suffocated.

According to a press release from the police department, it was determined the child had stopped breathing due to a foreign object that was obstructing the child’s airway. The police and Muscatine Fire departments express their deepest sympathies to the family.

At about 6:06 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, members of the police and fire departments responded to Eversmeyer Park in the 1100 block of Orange Street to reports of a child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing. CPR was in progress as paramedics arrived and the child was quickly transported to Trinity Hospital where efforts to revive him continued. Those efforts were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced deceased.