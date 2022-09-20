 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Child determined to have suffocated

  • 0
Public Safety Building

The Muscatine Police Department. 

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE – An investigation by the Muscatine Police Department and the Muscatine County Medical Examiner has determined a two-year-old child who died after being found in distress had suffocated.

According to a press release from the police department, it was determined the child had stopped breathing due to a foreign object that was obstructing the child’s airway. The police and Muscatine Fire departments express their deepest sympathies to the family.

At about 6:06 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, members of the police and fire departments responded to Eversmeyer Park in the 1100 block of Orange Street to reports of a child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing. CPR was in progress as paramedics arrived and the child was quickly transported to Trinity Hospital where efforts to revive him continued. Those efforts were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced deceased.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Muskie Homecoming court announced

Muskie Homecoming court announced

MUSCATINE – Even though homecoming week is still about two weeks away, the Muscatine High School student council announced the homecoming cour…

Car Show held to honor Shoppas

Car Show held to honor Shoppas

A car show and cuise in honor of Alex (A.J.) and Rachel Shoppa was held Sunday at the Muscatine Mall. Dozens of cars were displayed before the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News