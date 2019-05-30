MUSCATINE — The 2019 EMS Child Safety Day event, held for the past 29 years by the Muscatine County Emergency Medical Services, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 330 North Highway 61, in Muscatine.
“This should be another great day of fun and learning for children, their parents, and for the general public,” Muscatine firefighter Tom Summitt said. “There is always something new to see and to learn.”
Summitt has been one of the organizers for the EMS Day for the past 27 years.
“We receive help from a variety of organizations that want to be part of this event,” Summitt said. “It just makes it even that much bigger and better for those involved and those attending.”
Those attending can have an up close look at a variety of apparatus, including fire trucks, ambulances, and Med Force 1 (depending on availability). Tentatively MedForce1 helicopter plans to land in the parking lot at 11 a.m. for those in attendance.
The West Liberty Fire Department will be bringing its smoke house where children can learn fire/burn prevention tips through a fun, safe simulation. Several other area fire departments will be on hand to assist with a wide variety of activities, including Muscatine Fire, Atalissa, Durant, Wilton, Nichols, Montpelier, Fruitland Fire/EMS, and Muscatine Search and Rescue.
Some of the other activities scheduled are:
- Fingerprinting of and photography of children attending the event
- Trinity ER Nurses group will be on hand with some give-a-ways.
- The Performance Class of the Canine Activity Center of Muscatine will be on hand to talk with children and adults about pet safety with live demonstrations on how to approach along with discussions on when and when not to approach a canine.
- The American Red Cross will also be on hand demonstrating their services.
- The Melon City Bike Club along with the Iowa Bicycle Coalition will be sponsoring a bike rodeo. Bring your bike for a safety check and ride in the bike rodeo to receive a free helmet.
- There will also be a non-perishable food drive to benefit local food pantries.
