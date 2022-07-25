Christina Bohannan visits West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY – Hoping to unseat GOP Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks in the newly drawn First U.S. House of Representatives District, Democrat candidate Christina Bohannan visited West Liberty Sunday to bring a message of people over party in a polarized race.

Bohannan, a law professor at the University of Iowa, a former engineer, and state representative, discussed several challenges facing Iowans with about 20 supporters in the Puebla Mexican Restaurant. She hopes to win the congressional seat that covers most of southeastern Iowa, saying that there is too much bickering in Washington, D.C. Bohannan began her discussion with supporters by explaining she grew up in a mobile home and that her family struggled financially when her father got sick and the family’s insurance was cancelled.

“I think that is when I realized bad things happen to good people,” she said. “Everyone needs a little help sometimes and everyone deserves a fair shot.”

She credited her public education for allowing her to move ahead and pondered what the country would be like if every person was given a fair chance to move ahead. She also explained as she was campaigning she sees people who love Iowa and work really hard, but many aren’t getting a fair shot. She explained Iowa wages were the lowest in the surrounding states.

As Bohannan continued, she said most small towns are losing population and many have a workforce crisis. She explained politics is getting in the way of growth and divisive, extreme politics is one of the greatest threats the country faces. She explained that she believes in the two party system, feeling debate a compromise makes the country better.

“What we are seeing now is not debate and compromise,” she said. “It’s extremism and chaos. We have to do better than this. We have to get past this if we want to give everyone in Iowa a fair shake.”

She commented former U.S. congressmen from Iowa Dave Loebsack and Jim Leach had done a good job because they put the good of the people ahead of party politics. She said Miller-Meeks has spread lies and misinformation, as well as consorting with extremists in congress. She also spoke if Miller-Meeks’ voting record, saying she voted against such things as holding oil companies accountable for gouging or the Affordable Care Act.

If elected, Bohannan said she wants to invest in education and bring manufacturing jobs to Iowa. She also wants to finds ways to increase wages and to crack down on corporate price gouging. She also said she wants to help farmers get a fair return on their crops.

“I love Iowa and Iowa’s values of fairness and hard work have been the guiding principles of my life,” Bohannan said.

Bohannan has been endorsed by Rita Hart, a 2020 Democratic Congressional candidate who lost Iowa’s current Second Congressional District to Miller-Meeks by six votes. She has also been endorsed by former U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Dist. 1 has about 23,000 more registered Democrats that registered Republicans, with undeclared voters outnumbering both parties.