Cisneros defeats Servadio Elias

MUSCATINE — Iowa House District 96 hopeful Michelle Servadio Elias, D, commented Wednesday morning after learning that she had lost the race to challenger Mark Cisneros, R, that he remembers to serve at the people of the district and not just vote along party lines.

According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election, Cisneros beat Servadio Elias 5,681 to 3,753. Cisneros, who previously served in District 89 prior to the redistricting, will now serve District 96. The new district includes Muscatine, Bloomington, Sweetland and Wilton. He is an entrepreneur and a former member of law enforcement.

“I am proud to have run a voter-centered campaign focused on the needs, hopes and aspirations of my neighbors,” Cisneros said in a press release. “While I am honored to be elected to another term in the Iowa House, the seat I serve in does not belong to me or any other politician. It belongs to the wonderful people of Muscatine County. I look forward to serving them again, faithfully.”

According to the release, Cisneros has been recognized as a leader in the Iowa legislature for helping to improve Iowa’s small business climate, tax burden, education system, Second Amendment rights, and property rights. Cisneros did not return Journal calls before and after the election seeking additional information.

Servadio Elias wished Cisneros well in the coming term, saying his election is the “will of the people.” She commented that she is still a member of the Democratic Central Committee and is still active in trying to reform cannabis laws. She commented that hemp farmers had gotten defunded by the state during the 2022 appropriations and that she hopes to work to get hemp laws funded.

“I always have other things I am working on,” she said. “I am not going anywhere. I still have plenty of work to do.”

She is proud of the campaign she ran, saying that throughout the run she never compromised on who she was and that she always told the truth about what she stood for. She also said that she plans to continue working for the prosperity of every Iowan. She is concerned Iowans have an “extreme agenda coming our way” and said she is the one who supports all peoples’ rights and freedoms.

Servadio Elias harkened back to a time when she was serving in the United States Army, saying that she had taken an oath to preserve and defend American liberty. She says this oath will always apply to her.

“As long as I have breath in my body, I will always stay true to my oath,” she said.