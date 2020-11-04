Cisneros, Kerr and Kaufmann all win their positions in the Iowa House

Republican David Kerr was re-elected to represent District 88, having previously won the position in 2017. Kerr was also assigned to the Agriculture Committee, Appropriations Committee, Education Committee and Public Safety Committee in the Iowa House of Representatives.

“I had a nice victory,” Kerr said, “You’re always excited when you put the amount of work into it that it requires and you get re-elected. It was just a good night in southeast Iowa for Republicans.” He contributed his win to being a candidate who runs on conservative values such as Second Amendment rights, and who brings these values when it comes to budgeting.

For his next step, Kerr said that as the chair of the House’s Education and Appropriations committee, he hopes to start talking to various people about their needs and wants in education funding. “To all my supporters, I just want to thank them and I’m looking forward to working with them in the future,” he said.

“I am disappointed in the outcome, of course, and congratulate Mr. Kerr on his success,” his opponent, Democrat Sandy Dockendorf said. “I am grateful to the many folks who have supported my campaign in so many ways. … I’ve heard the stories and concerns of those in House District 88, and I plan to stay active in the district to try to help build consensus on solutions.”

Bobby Kaufmann also won his re-election campaign against Democrat Lonny Pulkrabek. Neither candidate was available for post-election comments.

