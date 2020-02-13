City admin. hours, curbside refuse collection and bulky waste pickup schedules change for Presidents Day

MUSCATINE - Because of next Monday’s holiday, Presidents Day, the refuse collection pickup will be changing its schedule for that day.

For residents who have the Monday curbside refuse collection route, their refuse will be collected on Tuesday, Feb. 18 along with the regular Tuesday route. The Transfer Station will also be closed on Monday, though regular hours will resume on Tuesday. Curbside recycling collection will not be effected in any way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

However, for those residents who wish to take advantage of the new bulky waste collection service, they will not be able to schedule a pick up for Monday or Tuesday. As explained in a city press release, “curbside bulky waste collection is not completed on holidays or on ‘double days’ when two days’ worth of refuse collection are undertaken in one day.”

The Muscatine Transfer Station wanted to remind residents that in order to schedule a pickup for bulky waste, they will need to call 563-264-5865 and speak with someone, or email bulkywaste@muscatineiowa.gov to request that someone at the Transfer Station calls them back. As for the Compost Facility at the Transfer Station, that will remain closed until spring.

The administrative offices at Muscatine City Hall and all Muscatine schools will also be closed in observance of Presidents Day, with both resuming normal schedules the following day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.