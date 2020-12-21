City administration, services closed over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

MUSCATINE – Administrative and city services will be unavailable in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Muscatine administrative offices, the Department of Public Works and the Water and Resource Recovery Facility will be closed until Monday, December 28. Anyone who needs assistance from Public Works can call 563-263-8933, leave a message and wait for an on-call staff member to respond.

The Transfer Station is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas, but will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 26. The MuscaBus will resume normal operations on Dec. 26.

Residents on the Thursday curbside refuse collection route should have refuse and yard waste ready for pick-up Wednesday, Dec. 22. The Wednesday route will be collected as scheduled.

The Friday route will be collected Monday, Dec. 28 with the scheduled Monday route. Residents on the B route for recycling will have it collected on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course is closed for the season. The Clubhouse and Pro Shop and simulator are by appointment only, for dates starting Dec. 26.