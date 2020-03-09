City announces Greenwood Cemetary Spring Clean-up for March 15
City announces Greenwood Cemetary Spring Clean-up for March 15

MUSCATINE — The Parks and Recreation Department of Muscatine has announced that all grave decorations must be removed from Greenwood Cemetery by March 15, 2020.

This includes, but not limited to: wreaths, silk flowers, grave blankets, wooden crosses, toys, cobblestones and potted plants. Undecorated metal Shepherd's hooks and Remembrance Vigil Candles and Solar Lights will not be removed. 

Remaining grave decorations will be removed and discarded by cemetery staff after March 15, and new grave decorations may be brought in after April 1, though no grave is allowed more than two decorations.

For any questions, please call (563) 263-7051 or email greenwood@muscatineiowa.gov.

