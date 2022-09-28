City, county, schools discuss present, future

MUSCATINE – For the second time this year, the Muscatine City Council, Muscatine School Board, and Muscatine County Board of Supervisors met as a group to report on the issues facing their legislative body and how they can help each other.

The meeting was held at Muscatine High School, and the Muscatine School Board hosted the meeting. The groups have been meeting regularly for two years and the last meeting was in March of this year. The meeting was a work session so no decisions were made.

Muscatine City Council

During the Muscatine City Council presentation, Mayor Brad Bark started his discussion with a lecture on how property taxes were calculated and collected. He also spoke about the housing situation in Muscatine and about some of the projects scheduled for the near future.

During the discussion, Bark announced that the city is attempting to collaborate with Wilton, Fruitland and several other nearby cities for a Destination Iowa grant to expand the county trails. He said the city hopes to work with the county to collaborate on the project.

Muscatine County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Jeff Sorensen, also the board’s member serving with the Southeast Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, discussed some of the changes coming from the region. He distributed a pamphlet on new offerings, saying he hoped to inform the school district what services are available. He said the Region’s governing board has been working to increase awareness about what services are available to the public.

Muscatine School Board

Superintendent Clint Christopher gave a rundown of the ongoing projects in the district as well as several upcoming projects. He also ended the meeting with a tour of the high school for the members present. He commented the district had originally intended to host the meeting in the high school’s new student center, but some of the lead times on furniture had been an issue.

After going over the school’s vision for student and staff experience in the district. Christopher said that the district had been gathering information on how to improve the district with the use of surveys in the community. A survey held in the spring brought in 1,300 responses.

“One of the things we heard from our staff is we needed to do a better job celebrating and building the community as a district,” Christopher said. He said several new programs had been implemented as a result, including several areas where the staff can get together. He also said staff orientation – dubbed “Muskie University” – has been expanded.

Christopher said one upcoming project will be an expansion to the district’s wrestling room. He said the district is securing the funding for the project, but there are several parents in the community who wish to help.

Also during the meeting, school board president John Dabeet took the opportunity to thank the police and fire departments for all the work they do to help keep the schools safe.