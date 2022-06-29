City encourages safe and legal fireworks use

MUSCATINE — With Independence Day this weekend, the city of Muscatine is advising those celebrating with fireworks that use is permitted only from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday and to be safe with fireworks use.

In a press release from the city, Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Mike Hartman stressed the most important thing for people to do is shoot the fireworks in a safe manner. Public safety is also the foremost concern for local and state officials in the governance of the sale and use of fireworks.

“The best way to stay safe is to let the professionals handle the fireworks by attending a public display,” Jerry Ewers, Muscatine fire chief, said. ‘But, if you choose to discharge consumer fireworks, please do it safely and responsibly only during the hours of 9 a.m. through 10 p.m. on July 3 and 4.”

Local government and public safety officials share deep concern for the individuals who discharge the fireworks, those individuals who are in the vicinity when fireworks are discharged, those who may be affected by the noise created by the explosions and for the homes, businesses or other structures that may be ignited by fireworks.

In 2021, the Muscatine Fire Department created an instructional video on how to be safe with fireworks. It is available on the department’s YouTube channel. In the video, Hartman focuses on familiar safety tips that may have been forgotten. He drives home his points with local statistics regarding the injuries the fire department has seen from fireworks in recent years, including 30% of the fireworks injuries they see are on children, and 60% of people injured are the people handling fireworks.

In 2019, one person in Cedar County died of injuries caused by fireworks. During an incident in Muscatine, one man lost a hand, another lost several fingers while a third suffered facial injuries. A preliminary report indicates that one of the three men allegedly lit a mortar while holding it in his hand and attempted to throw the mortar before it exploded. Trinity Muscatine Emergency Department received six trauma cases from the surrounding area because of severe firework-related injuries in July 2019. Muscatine County Public Health also reported additional firework related impacts including a reported dismemberment and one death in the area. Many more firework related injuries went unreported.

Again this year, the Muscatine Police Department has announced it will take an aggressive approach to violations of the city’s fireworks ordinance. Police Chief Brett Talkington said the department was no longer issuing warnings to people who violated the ordinance.

“We found that this was not very productive with all the complaints that we were receiving. So, the Police Department began a zero-tolerance campaign and started issuing citations to people lighting fireworks outside of the legal times,” he said.

This includes citing homeowners when someone on their property is discharging fireworks outside of the legal time frame. Being cited can result in a fine of no less than $250 per violation.

More information on the city’s code can be found on the city of Muscatine Web site at the firework safety page.

