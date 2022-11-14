City gears up for first winter event

With the temperature going from 70s to 30s overnight and a few flakes of snow already in the air — and a prediction of the first snow event of the year to come overnight — city of Muscatine Communications Director Kevin Jenison says the city is ready for the winter.

With a couple of inches of snow in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jenison said the city Public Works Department already is filling salt boxes and making sure plows are attached. He commented some of the streets would be salted when the snow began to reduce slick spots. He said the city was waiting to see what the weather did before making a plan of action. The city has 254 lane miles of streets that are plowed by the city.

“We finished unloading our most recent purchase (of salt) a few months ago, so our bins are full,” Jenison said. “With the mild winters we had the last few years, we haven’t used all of our supply. We are at capacity again and are ready for what the winter brings us.”

According to the National Weather Service, light snowfall was expected to begin Monday evening with an accumulation of 1-2 inches before daybreak on Tuesday. Snow will continue through Tuesday with light accumulations predicted. There is a chance for light snow on Wednesday. A strong cold front is also expected to enter the area, which could bring wind chills near zero on Friday morning.

Jenison reminds people the City Council earlier this year re-instituted the snow emergency route ordinance. According to the ordinance, parking is prohibited on the street on snow emergency routes. The city has posted signs so motorists will be aware of which streets are part of snow emergency routes. Jenison said a 24-hour notice would be given for a snow emergency on the city’s web site, the city’s Facebook page and the Muscatine Journal’s Facebook page.

“It’s so we can make sure we can plow the streets and push the snow back to the curb,” he said. “We can make sure those streets are open and then move to the residential streets and start working on them.”

He said residential streets were still doing the existing even-odd method of parking for snow removal.

Jenison said the decision to declare a snow emergency was based on safety and the expected conditions, such as how much snow was expected, as well as wind and ice. One of the main factors is how much time is anticipated to clear the roads.