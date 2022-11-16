City Hall entrance closed for repairs

The main entrance to Muscatine City Hall and the lower-level main entrance will be closed starting Monday, Nov. 21 as work begins to replace the concrete porch deck. The schedule for the work is weather dependent. The temporary entrance to City Hall will be located on the east side of the building. The alley on the east side will be closed to traffic starting Thursday, Nov. 17 as a handicap-accessible ramp will be constructed.
The porch deck of the century-old building has been deteriorating necessitating the repairs. Construction crews will be on site starting Monday to carefully cut away and remove the concrete deck. A new deck will be poured in place later sometime after Thanksgiving. Signage will be placed to guide individuals to the temporary entrance.