City narrowly approves railroad agreement

MUSCATINE – After hearing from several community residents with misgivings about a deal with Canadian Pacific Railway CO., the Muscatine City Council approved the tentative $3 million deal – but only just.

The vote was approved by the narrowest of margins, passing 4-3, with council members John Jindrich, Angie Lewis, and Dennis Froelich opposing the agreement.

City resident Dan Freeman said he believes the citizens are being kept “in the dark” about what is happening. He expressed concerns about public safety. He called the project “big business sacrificing communities for their own profitability.” He also said that if a train breaks down in the middle of a town, it can shut the entire town down.

“There are groups that have formed in Iowa and Illinois that are fighting this project which will virtually cripple our communities from Canada through the state of Iowa,” he said. “They are concerned the huge flow of traffic will inhibit all of the communities.”

The proposal would have Canadian Pacific give $3 million to the city as a settlement for the impact of increased rail traffic if the railroad merges with Kansas City Southern Railway Company later this year. Reports have said the area will experience a 225 percent increase in trains and a 100 percent increase in annual gross ton miles.

City administrator Carol Webb explained the railroad has hired a grant writer that is working with the city to get grants for the overpass. Documents say $1.6 million of the money will be used as a 20 percent match for a grant application to construct grade separated crossing at Dick Drake Way. Canadian Pacific has also agreed to provide a grant writer to assist with the application. The City will also add a pedestrian/bike crossing at Oregon Street and close the Day Street crossing. Remaining funds will be used as the city deems appropriate to mitigate the impact of increased train traffic in the city, including quiet zones. She also said there has been discussion of a pedestrian overpass.

Andy Cummings with Canadian Pacific said the trains would be about the same length as trains currently going through town. He explained capacity would have to be added to the routes, saying sidings would be extended. He also thanked the town for coming to the table on the issue.

Riverfront cities and Canadian pacific have been in negotiations for months. Bettendorf has already approved a $3 million settlement and Davenport is scheduled to vote on a settlement of $10 million. LeClaire remains in negotiations.

In a statement from the Canadian Pacific Railway, the merger was referred to as an “economic growth story” and promised the merger would provide expanded economic opportunities to area communities and businesses. The rail line expects the creation of about 1,000 direct rail jobs throughout the system, including positions based in southeastern Iowa.